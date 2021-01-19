762,000+ pounds of Hot Pockets recalled

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Nestle is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of Hot Pockets due to the presence of glass and hard plastic within the food products.

The frozen pepperoni hot pockets were produced between November 13th and 16th of 2020. The specific batches the USDA’s recall is focusing on are those sold in 54-ounce carton packages of twelve with a “best before” date of February 2022.

The problem was discovered when Nestle received several complaints of “extraneous material” in the product, including one minor mouth injury.

If you have any of the affected products in your freezer, don’t eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

You can find more details here.