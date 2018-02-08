Tree of Life Bookstore expanding headquarters in Grant County.

(WOWO) Fort Wayne, Ind.- Tree of Life Bookstores are expanding it’s headquarters in Grant County.

In an announcement made today, the campus bookstore operator and course material provider will create up to 34 new jobs by 2022.

Tree of Life, which is located in Marion on a 55,000 square-foot corporate office, will invest $310,000 to grow their headquarters.

The company, which was founded in 1997 by Darren and Nancy Campbell as a local retail bookstore and coffee shop, saw it’s first partnership with a local university just a year later. It has since expanded to 25 partners across the United States.

Tree of Life has 20 operating campus stores across the United States and new position openings are expected to offer average salaries when jobs start to open up.