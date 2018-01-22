Agen wows in weekend performances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five thousand people packed Fort Wayne all to show their support and appreciation for Addison Agen.

Two sold out shows occupied the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne this past Saturday and Sunday. The two shows were a part of her “Welcome Home” concerts after finishing second on NBC’s “The Voice” last month.

According to the Journal Gazette, during the concerts, Agen frequently paused and repeated, “2,500 people sitting right in front of me. I’m just so blessed all of you are here.”

Agen also brought along a friend of hers, Karli Webster, who was also a contestant on “The Voice” to join her in singing “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” among others.

Aside from the two shows put on this past weekend, Agen has also sang the national anthem at a Fort Wayne Komets game and at the Statehouse.