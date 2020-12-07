73rd WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon set for Thursday and Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 73rd annual WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon will take place live at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne on December 10th and 11th.

The annual fundraiser for 501(c)3 nonprofits in northeast Indiana will benefit Crosswinds Counseling this year. The organization is looking to raise funds to provide 300 hours of free counseling for people and families in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley Counties, which the organization says is more needed than ever thanks to the stress and anxiety involved with this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CDC had warned that the COVID-19 outbreak could increase stress, fear, and anxiety, which makes sense—children and adults alike experienced sudden displacement and were isolated from their normal routines and supports,” the organization’s Penny Pitch application reads. “In addition, they are facing continued uncertainties surrounding employment, finances, childcare, and so on. Combine that with other current events across our nation and it’s no wonder that 40% of adults in our country are struggling with mental health or substance use, according to a recent CDC study.”

Unlike in years past, where there is a specific fundraising goal, Crosswinds says the number of people helped by the free counseling they plan to offer will specifically depend on how much money is raised in this year’s fundraiser.

This year’s radiothon will run from 5am to 6pm both days, with special editions of Fort Wayne’s Morning News and the Pat Miller Program taking place at Sweetwater. WOWO will also be accepting donations online at WOWO.com and will be holding an online auction, found here, featuring prizes such as dinner with WOWO personalities, Fort Wayne Komets and Mad Ants packages, and a day with the Fort Wayne Police Department SWAT team.