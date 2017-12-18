UPDATE: Police investigating fatal crash near FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Around 12:15 p.m., Monday officers were called to Ferguson Road between Airport Drive and 10th Street on a report of a crash involving injuries. Once there they found a man, still in his vehicle, unresponsive. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle involved, a pickup truck, did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators believe the car drove directly into the path of the pickup and was broadsided.

Ferguson Road was closed between Airport Drive and Tenth Street for about two hours. Meantime, the incident remains under investigation.