73 million Americans want a more “pandemic-proof” job, according to study

More than 73 million Americans plan to look for a job that is more “pandemic-proof.”

That, according to a recent survey by WalletHub that looks at the impact coronavirus has had on the future of the economy.

The survey examined how Americans feel about people traveling and shopping in person, and asked how soon they think the U.S. will recover financially.

Some of the highlights include:

Until there’s a vaccine for coronavirus… 40% of Americans won’t feel comfortable getting on an airplane until there’s a vaccine; 27% won’t feel comfortable staying in a hotel; 21% won’t feel comfortable dining out.

Most Americans think a full recovery in employment is still far off… 80% of those surveyed don’t think the unemployment rate will drop to pre-COVID-19 levels until at least the end of 2021, if at all.

A large number of Americans want to find more stable jobs. 73.5 million Americans plan on looking for a more pandemic-proof job.



