71st WOWO Penny Pitch effort underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today’s the day!

The 71st WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon is today and tomorrow from 5am to 6pm both days.

WOWO staffers and volunteers will be raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and Erin’s House for Grieving Children. All donations will go directly to both charities, benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ “Real Men Read” program and Erin’s House’s Teen Program. Read more on each program here.

In 2016, Community Harvest Food Bank was one of the recipients: the Food Bank’s Carmen Cumberland tells WOWO News it made a huge impact on her organization:

“We had just started our ‘Hope for Heroes’ program, to help veterans with food assistance. We were looking at a budget of $50,000 just to get through the year… we did Penny Pitch, and (raised) $174,000.”

Last year’s effort raised more than $176,000 for the Shepherd’s House.

To donate, text the word “Penny” to 46862, click here, or call 260-918-2485.