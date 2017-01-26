6th Annual Winterval set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s never too cold to have fun.

That’s the premise behind a big winter carnival happening in downtown Fort Wayne tomorrow. Organizers of the 6th annual Winterval festival are promising a full day of indoor and outdoor winter fun for all ages.

A free winter carnival, including games, horse and carriage rides, and more, will be at the Community Center on West Main from 1 to 4pm.

There are also special activities and events happening throughout downtown, at places like the Botanical Conservatory, Lawton Park, and the Headwaters Ice Rink.

Find a full list of activities at WintervalFW.com.