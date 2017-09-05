MIDWEST AG’S FARMER FORUM 2017

➢ Date: Thursday, September 14th , 2017

➢ Time: 8am – 12 noon

➢ Where: Huntington University Commons

With so many critical issues happening in agriculture, we are pleased to present this informative and forward-thinking event. The Farmer Forum will cover tips and strategies to help you manage the challenging farm economy both now and in the future.

“How to Stay Afloat When the Farm Economy is Under Water”

Kline’s CPA: Tax changes that can impact your 2018 return for best advantage

Gordon & Associates: Legal Advice any farm can use to maximize business benefits

1st Bank of Berne: Balance your Balance Sheet to position for the future

Seating is limited, so please call as soon as possible to let us know you’ll be joining us.

Contact Rob Winters to reserve your place at the table.

Send the names of the members attending from your farm operation to:

farmdirector@wowo.com or call Rob direct at 260-918-2445