New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show with the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race by race breakdowns to the hottest offseason rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

This week’s episode: A recap of Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono, a new team is set to join the grid full-time in 2018, and a preview of Saturday night’s Bommarito 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis.