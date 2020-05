INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has released its latest numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 676 new positive cases added to the state’s total of 19,295 were diagnosed between April 6th and May 1st.

The 53 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,115, occurred between March 28th and May 1st.

A total of 104,141 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, with 18.5% of them testing positive.

