Fort Wayne named 11th hottest real estate market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was named as the 11th hottest real estate market in the U.S. for the month of May according to Realtor.com.

Fort Wayne moved up 3 spots from the previous month in the latest poll.

Vallejo, California and San Francisco remained in the top two spots.

The rankings are compiled from using analysis on buyer activity and inventory to rank metro areas, counties and zip codes across the country.

The latest rankings are below:

1. Vallejo, CA

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Boston, MA

4. Sacramento, CA

5. Kennewick, WA

6. Colorado Springs, CO

7. Columbus, OH

8. Midland, TX

9. San Jose, CA

10. Stockton, CA

11. Fort Wayne, IN

12. Dallas, TX

13. Grand Rapids, MI

14. Santa Cruz, CA

15. Ann Arbor, MI

16. San Diego, CA

17. Denver, CO

18. Detroit, MI

19. Santa Rosa, CA

20. Chico, CA