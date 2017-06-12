Fort Wayne named 11th hottest real estate market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was named as the 11th hottest real estate market in the U.S. for the month of May according to Realtor.com.
Fort Wayne moved up 3 spots from the previous month in the latest poll.
Vallejo, California and San Francisco remained in the top two spots.
The rankings are compiled from using analysis on buyer activity and inventory to rank metro areas, counties and zip codes across the country.
The latest rankings are below:
1. Vallejo, CA
2. San Francisco, CA
3. Boston, MA
4. Sacramento, CA
5. Kennewick, WA
6. Colorado Springs, CO
7. Columbus, OH
8. Midland, TX
9. San Jose, CA
10. Stockton, CA
11. Fort Wayne, IN
12. Dallas, TX
13. Grand Rapids, MI
14. Santa Cruz, CA
15. Ann Arbor, MI
16. San Diego, CA
17. Denver, CO
18. Detroit, MI
19. Santa Rosa, CA
20. Chico, CA
Homes are still a great price. I have seen buyers get in a bidding war to over asking price, and then the appraiser will come back with an appraisal that is at the original list price! This is frustrating to the sellers, and is keeping prices lower than a lot of people are willing sell for, thereby making fewer homes available to current and future buyers.