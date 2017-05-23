Kosciusko County man faces charges after alleged sexual acts with pony

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may not be suitable for all readers.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested after allegedly partaking in sexual acts with a pony on several occasions, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Phillip Butler, 72 of Milford, is charged with bestiality, a level 6 felony, as well as criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 20, a court document was filed at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department in regards to someone having sex with a pony. The document states the pony’s caretaker saw Butler’s truck parked near the barn, and he allegedly was having sex with the pony. Butler was confronted and he said he would not do it again.

The witness also said Butler was previously caught by his daughter three years ago, and his wife one year ago.

Butler was banned from the property in November 2016, but continued to return. Police say Butler admitted to taking the pony behind the back shed so no one could see him.