63 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The death toll from COVID-19 in Indiana is now at 964 after 63 more Hoosiers died from the virus according to numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The deaths occurred between April 7 and April 28. The state also reported 605 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 17,182.

A total of 91,550 Hoosiers have been tested for the coronavirus.

The state’s full dashboard can be viewed here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, another seven residents have died from COVID-19 according to the Allen County Department of Health. The death toll now stands at 48. They also announced 19 more people tested positive, bringing the total number of positive cases to 533.

As a reminder, the numbers released by the state and the county may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.