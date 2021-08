FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’ve bought chicken at Aldi recently, check its packaging before you eat it.

Serenade Foods is recalling 60-thousand-pounds of chicken and chicken products because of possible salmonella contamination.

Many of the chicken products were sold at Aldi stores in Indiana and across the country under the Milford Valley, Dutch Farms, and Kirkwood brand names. The CDC says at least 28 people have gotten sick so far.

You can find the full recall details here.