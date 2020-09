FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday morning crash took the life of a 6-year-old Fort Wayne girl.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Fara Har Na suffered critical injuries in a crash that happened at the intersection of Paulding and Hartzell Roads at about 7am Monday. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died the next day due to blunt force injuries.

Her manner of death is ruled an accident. Fara Har Na is the 17th fatal crash in Allen County for 2020.