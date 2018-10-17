54 community members to take part in Principal for a Day event with FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 54 Fort Wayne community members will visit Fort Wayne Community Schools Thursday for the annual Principal for a Day event.
Guests representing local businesses, elected officials, service organizations and community groups will visit their assigned schools on the morning of Thursday, October 18.
The guests will be “principal” until noon, experiencing what principals go through on a day-to-day basis, including welcoming students into the building, dealing with concerned parents, and working directly with teachers to improve academic achievement.
Following the shadowing experience, the principals and their guests will attend a luncheon at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, where students in the FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program will prepare and serve a meal.
The following is a list of the schools participating and their guest principals:
|SCHOOL
|Name
|Affiliation
|Abbett
|Anne Duff
|Secretary, FWCS Board of School Trustees
|Adams
|Rev. Joe Ayers
|Associate Pastor, Greater Mount Ararat Baptist Church
|Bill C. Anthis Center
|Curtis Smith
|Director of Community Outreach, Parkview Health
|Arlington
|Vernard Hollins
|President/CEO, Always 100 Basketball
|Blackhawk
|Kyle Winling
|Traffic Engineer, City of Fort Wayne
|Bloomingdale
|Maria Norman
|FWCS Board of School Trustees
|Brentwood
|Rep. Phil GiaQuinta
|State Representative-80
|Bunche
|Steve White
|Technology Supervisor, Fort Wayne Community Schools
|CAS-Nebraska
|Alice Jordan-Miles*
|Director, Behavioral Health & Family Studies Institute
|Croninger
|David Amen
|General Counsel, Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Fairfield
|Rafi Nolan-Abrahamian
|Manager of Research & Evaluation, Fort Wayne Community Schools
|Forest Park
|Jen McKinney
|Children’s Librarian, Allen County Public Library, Tecumseh Branch
|Franke Park
|Kelli Warner
|Construction Engineer, Design Collaborative
|Glenwood Park
|Cheri Becker
|Vice President, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Investor Services & Signature Program
|Haley
|Courtney Tritch
|Harris
|Tim Smith
|Vice President of Operations and IT, MedPro
|Harrison Hill
|Brian Souers
|Vice President/Community Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo
|Holland
|Ginny Flora
|Gethsemane Lutheran Church
|Indian Village
|Michael McAlexander
|Chief Deputy Allen County Prosecutor
|Irwin
|Andrew Brooks II
|Brooks Construction
|Jefferson
|Sarah Gnagy
|St. Joseph Township Trustee
|Kekionga
|Alexus Tucker
|Special Assistant to Sen. Joe Donnelly
|Lakeside
|Jessica Shannon
|CEO, Center for Life Transitions
|Lane
|Steve Bercot
|Vice President, Bercot-Gibson Construction Company, Inc. and Bercot, Inc.
|Lincoln
|Rev. Stephen Terry
|Senior Pastor, New Life Church of God
|Lindley
|Bo Gonzalez
|Owner, Bravas
|Maplewood
|Jane DeHaven*
|Summit City Chevrolet
|Memorial Park
|Randy Strebig
|President, Strebig Construction, Inc.
|Miami
|Paula Autry
|CEO, Lutheran Hospital
|New Tech Academy
|Capt. Mitch McKinney
|Director of Community Relations, Fort Wayne Police Department
|North Side
|Greg Mohr
|President & CEO, MidWest America Federal Credit Union
|Northcrest
|Julie Hollingsworth
|President, FWCS Board of School Trustees
|Northrop
|Dr. Wylie Sirk
|Educational Leadership Program Director, Purdue University Fort Wayne
|Northwood
|Sen. Andy Zay
|State Senate-17
|Portage
|Chris Darby
|Multimedia Journalist, WANE-TV
|Portage
|Melissa Harring
|Director of Video Production, Fort Wayne TinCaps
|Portage
|Bryan Stine
|Senior VP of Sales Operations, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|Price
|Evan Hyndman
|Controller/Administrator, Home Nursing Services
|Scott
|Ron Howard
|Community Development Manager, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|Shambaugh
|Rev. Bill Campbell
|Life Bridge Church
|Shawnee
|Ken Hilliard
|Director of Operations, Shadow for Success
|Snider
|Dana Berkes
|Public Affairs Manager, NIPSCO
|Snider
|Steve Corona
|Vice President, FWCS Board of School Trustees
|South Side
|Marc Levy
|Executive Director, Questa Foundation
|South Wayne
|Jordan Lebamoff
|FWCS Board of School Trustees
|St. Joseph Central
|Dr. Ronald Elsenbaumer
|Chancellor, Purdue Fort Wayne
|Study
|Patti Hays
|CEO, AWS Foundation
|Towles
|Howard “Skip” Balkenbusch
|CEO, Associated Anesthesiologists of Fort Wayne
|Washington
|Sean Martin
|Commander, Whitley County Jail
|Washington Center
|Jason Holliday
|Lead Pastor, Living Grace Community Church
|Wayne
|Jorge Ortiz
|Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly
|Waynedale
|Mark Bloom
|Attorney, Beckman Lawson, LLP
|Weisser Park
|Mike Gorman
|CEO, 21centuryedtech llc
|Whitney Young
|Todd Stewart
|President, One Resource Group
* Attending on alternative date.