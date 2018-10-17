54 community members to take part in Principal for a Day event with FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 54 Fort Wayne community members will visit Fort Wayne Community Schools Thursday for the annual Principal for a Day event.

Guests representing local businesses, elected officials, service organizations and community groups will visit their assigned schools on the morning of Thursday, October 18.

The guests will be “principal” until noon, experiencing what principals go through on a day-to-day basis, including welcoming students into the building, dealing with concerned parents, and working directly with teachers to improve academic achievement.

Following the shadowing experience, the principals and their guests will attend a luncheon at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, where students in the FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program will prepare and serve a meal.

The following is a list of the schools participating and their guest principals:

SCHOOL Name Affiliation Abbett Anne Duff Secretary, FWCS Board of School Trustees Adams Rev. Joe Ayers Associate Pastor, Greater Mount Ararat Baptist Church Bill C. Anthis Center Curtis Smith Director of Community Outreach, Parkview Health Arlington Vernard Hollins President/CEO, Always 100 Basketball Blackhawk Kyle Winling Traffic Engineer, City of Fort Wayne Bloomingdale Maria Norman FWCS Board of School Trustees Brentwood Rep. Phil GiaQuinta State Representative-80 Bunche Steve White Technology Supervisor, Fort Wayne Community Schools CAS-Nebraska Alice Jordan-Miles* Director, Behavioral Health & Family Studies Institute Croninger David Amen General Counsel, Fort Wayne Community Schools Fairfield Rafi Nolan-Abrahamian Manager of Research & Evaluation, Fort Wayne Community Schools Forest Park Jen McKinney Children’s Librarian, Allen County Public Library, Tecumseh Branch Franke Park Kelli Warner Construction Engineer, Design Collaborative Glenwood Park Cheri Becker Vice President, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Investor Services & Signature Program Haley Courtney Tritch Harris Tim Smith Vice President of Operations and IT, MedPro Harrison Hill Brian Souers Vice President/Community Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo Holland Ginny Flora Gethsemane Lutheran Church Indian Village Michael McAlexander Chief Deputy Allen County Prosecutor Irwin Andrew Brooks II Brooks Construction Jefferson Sarah Gnagy St. Joseph Township Trustee Kekionga Alexus Tucker Special Assistant to Sen. Joe Donnelly Lakeside Jessica Shannon CEO, Center for Life Transitions Lane Steve Bercot Vice President, Bercot-Gibson Construction Company, Inc. and Bercot, Inc. Lincoln Rev. Stephen Terry Senior Pastor, New Life Church of God Lindley Bo Gonzalez Owner, Bravas Maplewood Jane DeHaven* Summit City Chevrolet Memorial Park Randy Strebig President, Strebig Construction, Inc. Miami Paula Autry CEO, Lutheran Hospital New Tech Academy Capt. Mitch McKinney Director of Community Relations, Fort Wayne Police Department North Side Greg Mohr President & CEO, MidWest America Federal Credit Union Northcrest Julie Hollingsworth President, FWCS Board of School Trustees Northrop Dr. Wylie Sirk Educational Leadership Program Director, Purdue University Fort Wayne Northwood Sen. Andy Zay State Senate-17 Portage Chris Darby Multimedia Journalist, WANE-TV Portage Melissa Harring Director of Video Production, Fort Wayne TinCaps Portage Bryan Stine Senior VP of Sales Operations, Fort Wayne Mad Ants Price Evan Hyndman Controller/Administrator, Home Nursing Services Scott Ron Howard Community Development Manager, Fort Wayne Mad Ants Shambaugh Rev. Bill Campbell Life Bridge Church Shawnee Ken Hilliard Director of Operations, Shadow for Success Snider Dana Berkes Public Affairs Manager, NIPSCO Snider Steve Corona Vice President, FWCS Board of School Trustees South Side Marc Levy Executive Director, Questa Foundation South Wayne Jordan Lebamoff FWCS Board of School Trustees St. Joseph Central Dr. Ronald Elsenbaumer Chancellor, Purdue Fort Wayne Study Patti Hays CEO, AWS Foundation Towles Howard “Skip” Balkenbusch CEO, Associated Anesthesiologists of Fort Wayne Washington Sean Martin Commander, Whitley County Jail Washington Center Jason Holliday Lead Pastor, Living Grace Community Church Wayne Jorge Ortiz Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly Waynedale Mark Bloom Attorney, Beckman Lawson, LLP Weisser Park Mike Gorman CEO, 21centuryedtech llc Whitney Young Todd Stewart President, One Resource Group

* Attending on alternative date.