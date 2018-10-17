54 community members to take part in Principal for a Day event with FWCS

Photo Supplied - FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 54 Fort Wayne community members will visit Fort Wayne Community Schools Thursday for the annual Principal for a Day event.

Guests representing local businesses, elected officials, service organizations and community groups will visit their assigned schools on the morning of Thursday, October 18.

The guests will be “principal” until noon, experiencing what principals go through on a day-to-day basis, including welcoming students into the building, dealing with concerned parents, and working directly with teachers to improve academic achievement.

Following the shadowing experience, the principals and their guests will attend a luncheon at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, where students in the FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program will prepare and serve a meal.

The following is a list of the schools participating and their guest principals:

SCHOOL Name Affiliation
Abbett Anne Duff Secretary, FWCS Board of School Trustees
Adams Rev. Joe Ayers Associate Pastor, Greater Mount Ararat Baptist Church
Bill C. Anthis Center Curtis Smith Director of Community Outreach, Parkview Health
Arlington Vernard Hollins President/CEO, Always 100 Basketball
Blackhawk Kyle Winling  Traffic Engineer, City of Fort Wayne
Bloomingdale Maria Norman FWCS Board of School Trustees
Brentwood Rep. Phil GiaQuinta State Representative-80
Bunche Steve White Technology Supervisor, Fort Wayne Community Schools
CAS-Nebraska Alice Jordan-Miles* Director, Behavioral Health & Family Studies Institute
Croninger David Amen General Counsel, Fort Wayne Community Schools
Fairfield Rafi Nolan-Abrahamian Manager of Research & Evaluation, Fort Wayne Community Schools
Forest Park Jen McKinney Children’s Librarian, Allen County Public Library, Tecumseh Branch
Franke Park Kelli Warner Construction Engineer, Design Collaborative
Glenwood Park Cheri Becker Vice President, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Investor Services & Signature Program
Haley Courtney Tritch  
Harris Tim Smith Vice President of Operations and IT, MedPro
Harrison Hill Brian Souers Vice President/Community Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo
Holland Ginny Flora Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Indian Village Michael McAlexander Chief Deputy Allen County Prosecutor
Irwin Andrew Brooks II Brooks Construction
Jefferson Sarah Gnagy St. Joseph Township Trustee
Kekionga Alexus Tucker Special Assistant to Sen. Joe Donnelly
Lakeside Jessica Shannon CEO, Center for Life Transitions
Lane Steve Bercot Vice President, Bercot-Gibson Construction Company, Inc. and Bercot, Inc.
Lincoln Rev. Stephen Terry Senior Pastor, New Life Church of God
Lindley Bo Gonzalez Owner, Bravas
Maplewood Jane DeHaven* Summit City Chevrolet
Memorial Park Randy Strebig President, Strebig Construction, Inc.
Miami Paula Autry CEO, Lutheran Hospital
New Tech Academy Capt. Mitch McKinney Director of Community Relations, Fort Wayne Police Department
North Side Greg Mohr President & CEO, MidWest America Federal Credit Union
Northcrest Julie Hollingsworth President, FWCS Board of School Trustees
Northrop Dr. Wylie Sirk Educational Leadership Program Director, Purdue University Fort Wayne
Northwood Sen. Andy Zay State Senate-17
Portage Chris Darby Multimedia Journalist, WANE-TV
Portage Melissa Harring Director of Video Production, Fort Wayne TinCaps
Portage Bryan Stine Senior VP of Sales Operations, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Price Evan Hyndman Controller/Administrator, Home Nursing Services
Scott Ron Howard Community Development Manager, Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Shambaugh Rev. Bill Campbell Life Bridge Church
Shawnee Ken Hilliard Director of Operations, Shadow for Success
Snider Dana Berkes Public Affairs Manager, NIPSCO
Snider Steve Corona Vice President, FWCS Board of School Trustees
South Side Marc Levy Executive Director, Questa Foundation
South Wayne Jordan Lebamoff FWCS Board of School Trustees
St. Joseph Central Dr. Ronald Elsenbaumer Chancellor, Purdue Fort Wayne
Study Patti Hays CEO, AWS Foundation
Towles Howard “Skip” Balkenbusch CEO, Associated Anesthesiologists of Fort Wayne
Washington Sean Martin Commander, Whitley County Jail
Washington Center Jason Holliday Lead Pastor, Living Grace Community Church
Wayne Jorge Ortiz Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly
Waynedale Mark Bloom Attorney, Beckman Lawson, LLP
Weisser Park Mike Gorman CEO, 21centuryedtech llc
Whitney Young Todd Stewart President, One Resource Group

* Attending on alternative date.

