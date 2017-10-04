53 Hoosier schools participate in Walk to School Day

INDIANA, (WOWO) – October 4 marks International Walk to School Day, and 53 Hoosier schools are registered to participate.
The Indiana Safe Routes to School Partnership and Health by Design are encouraging schools and parents to take part in the event.
Participating Indiana schools are listed below by city and contact information:
Bainbridge
- Bainbridge Elementary, Rodney Simpson, 765-522-6233
Carmel
- Carmel Elementary, Kady Weaver, 317-844-0168
- Cherry Tree Elementary, Brian Thiel, 317-846-3086
- College Wood Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6430
- Forest Dale Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-844-4948
- Mohawk Trails Elementary, Ann Lukes, 317-844-1158
- Prairie Trace Elementary, Cathy Hardwick, 317-571-7925
- Smoky Row Elementary, Decina Paul, 317-571-7925
- West Clay Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6500
Columbus
- CSA Fodrea Campus, Lyndsey Linneweber, 812-376-4321
- Lillian Schmitt Elementary, Brett Boezman, 812-376-4307
- Parkside Elementary, Casey Voelz, 812-376-4314
Crown Point
- Lake Street Elementary, Bryan Bodamer, 219-663-5683
- Timothy Ball Elementary, Nick Ciochina, 219-663-0047
Evansville
- Caze Elementary, Jeremy Buente, 812-477-5567
- Dexter Elementary, Julie Hart, 812-476-1321
- Fairlawn Elementary, Fairlawn PTA, 812-476-4997
- Highland Elementary, Highland PTA, 812-867-6401
- Tekoppel Elementary, Cathy Rasch, 812-435-8333
Francisco
- Francisco Elementary, Gina Dupps, 812-782-3207
Frankfort
- Suncrest Elementary, Sue DeWeese, 765-659-6265
Garrett
- J E Ober Elementary, Janis Arrington, 260-357-3112
Goshen
- Chandler Elementary, Kristin Saner, 574-533-5085
Haubstadt
- Haubstadt Community, Scott VanMeter, 812-768-6487
Indianapolis
- Crestsview Elementary, Steve Tutsie, 317-964-4200
- Immaculate Heart, Hilary Oberlies, 317-255-5468
- Orchard Park Elementary, Landon Buesching, 317-848-1918
Jasper
- Holy Trinity, Jena Seng, 812-482-4461
Lafayette
- Edgelea Elementary, Susan Schechter, 765-772-4780
- Glen Acres Elementary, Andrea Bornino, 765-771-6150
- Vinton Elementary, Andrea Bornino, 765-771-6150
Logansport
- Fairview Elementary, Christine Hess, 574-722-5288
Mackey
- Barton Township Elementary, Karen Miller, 812-795-2292
Muncie
- Longfellow Elementary, Leslie Foster, 765-747-5410
- Northside Middle, MaryAnn Pope, 765-747-5290
Newburgh
- St. John the Baptist, Katie Whetstine, 812-490-2000
Noblesville
- Hazel Dell Elementary, Kitty Bishop, 317-773-2914
Oakland City
- Oakland City Elementary, Matthew Malin, 812-749-6133
Porter
- Discovery Charter, Tara Duffie, 219-983-9800
Rensselaer
- Van Rensselaer Elementary, Chad Wynn, 219-866-8212
Richland
- Luce Elementary, 812-359-4401
Rochester
- George M. Riddle Elementary, Betsy Hines, 574-223-2880
Rushville
- Rushville Elementary, Austin Theobald, 765-938-1616
Shelbyville
- Shelbyville Middle, Ryan Mikus, 317-392-2551
South Bend
- Coquillard Primary Center, St. Joseph County Health Dept., 574-283-8610
- Perley Fine Arts Academy, St. Joseph County Health Dept., 574-283-8610
Stinesville
- Stinesville Elementary, Vickie Coffey, 812-876-2474
Westfield
- Carey Ridge, Katie Conner, 317-867-6200
- Oak Trace Elementary, Robin Lynch, 317-867-6400
Whiting
- Nathan Hale Elementary, Lorri Covaciu, 219-659-0738
- Whiting High, Lorri Covaciu, 219-659-0738
- Whiting Middle, Heather Covaciu, 219-473-1344
Zionsville
- Eagle Elementary, Heather Gallagher, 317-873-1234