53 Hoosier schools participate in Walk to School Day

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
102
"Going to School With Charlotte" by edenpictures, CC BY 2.0

INDIANA, (WOWO) – October 4 marks International Walk to School Day, and 53 Hoosier schools are registered to participate.

The Indiana Safe Routes to School Partnership and Health by Design are encouraging schools and parents to take part in the event.

Participating Indiana schools are listed below by city and contact information:

Bainbridge

  • Bainbridge Elementary, Rodney Simpson, 765-522-6233

Carmel

  • Carmel Elementary, Kady Weaver, 317-844-0168
  • Cherry Tree Elementary, Brian Thiel, 317-846-3086
  • College Wood Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6430
  • Forest Dale Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-844-4948
  • Mohawk Trails Elementary, Ann Lukes, 317-844-1158
  • Prairie Trace Elementary, Cathy Hardwick, 317-571-7925
  • Smoky Row Elementary, Decina Paul, 317-571-7925
  • West Clay Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6500

Columbus

  • CSA Fodrea Campus, Lyndsey Linneweber, 812-376-4321
  • Lillian Schmitt Elementary, Brett Boezman, 812-376-4307
  • Parkside Elementary, Casey Voelz, 812-376-4314

Crown Point

  • Lake Street Elementary, Bryan Bodamer, 219-663-5683
  • Timothy Ball Elementary, Nick Ciochina, 219-663-0047

Evansville

  • Caze Elementary, Jeremy Buente, 812-477-5567
  • Dexter Elementary, Julie Hart, 812-476-1321
  • Fairlawn Elementary, Fairlawn PTA, 812-476-4997
  • Highland Elementary, Highland PTA, 812-867-6401
  • Tekoppel Elementary, Cathy Rasch, 812-435-8333

Francisco

  • Francisco Elementary, Gina Dupps, 812-782-3207

Frankfort

  • Suncrest Elementary, Sue DeWeese, 765-659-6265

Garrett

  • J E Ober Elementary, Janis Arrington, 260-357-3112

Goshen

  • Chandler Elementary, Kristin Saner, 574-533-5085

Haubstadt

  • Haubstadt Community, Scott VanMeter, 812-768-6487

Indianapolis

  • Crestsview Elementary, Steve Tutsie, 317-964-4200
  • Immaculate Heart, Hilary Oberlies, 317-255-5468
  • Orchard Park Elementary, Landon Buesching, 317-848-1918

Jasper

  • Holy Trinity, Jena Seng, 812-482-4461

Lafayette

  • Edgelea Elementary, Susan Schechter, 765-772-4780
  • Glen Acres Elementary, Andrea Bornino, 765-771-6150
  • Vinton Elementary, Andrea Bornino, 765-771-6150

Logansport

  • Fairview Elementary, Christine Hess, 574-722-5288

Mackey

  • Barton Township Elementary, Karen Miller, 812-795-2292

Muncie

  • Longfellow Elementary, Leslie Foster, 765-747-5410
  • Northside Middle, MaryAnn Pope, 765-747-5290

Newburgh

  • St. John the Baptist, Katie Whetstine, 812-490-2000

Noblesville

  • Hazel Dell Elementary, Kitty Bishop, 317-773-2914

Oakland City

  • Oakland City Elementary, Matthew Malin, 812-749-6133

Porter

  • Discovery Charter, Tara Duffie, 219-983-9800

Rensselaer

  • Van Rensselaer Elementary, Chad Wynn, 219-866-8212

Richland

  • Luce Elementary, 812-359-4401

Rochester

  • George M. Riddle Elementary, Betsy Hines, 574-223-2880

Rushville

  • Rushville Elementary, Austin Theobald, 765-938-1616

Shelbyville

  • Shelbyville Middle, Ryan Mikus, 317-392-2551

South Bend

  • Coquillard Primary Center, St.  Joseph County Health Dept., 574-283-8610
  • Perley Fine Arts Academy, St.  Joseph County Health Dept., 574-283-8610

Stinesville

  • Stinesville Elementary, Vickie Coffey, 812-876-2474

Westfield

  • Carey Ridge, Katie Conner, 317-867-6200
  • Oak Trace Elementary, Robin Lynch, 317-867-6400

Whiting

  • Nathan Hale Elementary, Lorri Covaciu, 219-659-0738
  • Whiting High, Lorri Covaciu, 219-659-0738
  • Whiting Middle, Heather Covaciu, 219-473-1344

Zionsville

  • Eagle Elementary, Heather Gallagher, 317-873-1234

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here