51st annual Three Rivers Festival kicked off Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Three Rivers Festival (TRF) Executive Director Jack Hammer in kicking off the 51st annual event Friday.

The festival includes a wide range of events, activities and displays throughout the week, including the popular Art in the Park, the annual Bed Race and of course, the Three Rivers Festival Parade, which takes place tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The “Summer of ’69” parade route will start at the intersection of Wayne and Rockhill, continue to Wayne and Fairfield, then Fairfield to Berry, Berry to Calhoun and wrap up at the intersection of Calhoun and Superior. Click here for more TRF Parade details.

The Downtown Midway Amusement Park will return this year, but with a new ride company, Kissel Entertainment. Hammer says the “portable amusement park” will offer free rides tonight only from 5 to 6 p.m.

The nine-day event will wrap up on Saturday, July 20, with a fireworks display off of the Indiana Michigan Power Center. The show is set to begin at 10 p.m., with a simulcast on 97.3 WMEE.

An estimated 500,000 people will attend the event this year. For full details, visit threeriversfestival.org.