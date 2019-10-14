5 arrested in Garrett after drug busts

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): Five people are facing charges after multiple weekend drug busts.

Officers served a search warrant at around 7:15 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Peters Street. Police found methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, paraphernalia and marijuana. Two adults and a juvenile were found in the home. A woman told police she used meth recently with the juvenile.

Joseph Chisholm, 56, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, contributing to delinquency, failure to make report of child abuse and habitual offender enhancement.

Melissa Chisholm, 49, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent and contributing to delinquency.

Police later made to separate traffic stops in the 100 block of North Franklin Street and the 200 block of South Randolph Street, finding about 9.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Tyler Geer, 21, and Valerie Webb, 59, both of Battle Creek, Michigan, were arrested and are facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine enhanced by the presence of a juvenile. Colton Cripe, 29 of Garrett, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender enhancement.