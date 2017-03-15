I-469 projects to begin March 27th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big stretch of I-469 in Allen County is set to go under construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says a $13.2-million project stretching from the south junction of I-469 and I-69 all the way to the north junction will begin Monday, weather permitting.

That includes the already-announced lane restrictions between mile markers 11 and 17 for concrete repair, with bridge maintenance added at several spots and the addition of bridge rehabilitation on the I-469 bridge over I-69 at the south junction.

Later this spring, resurfacing work will begin near the north junction. Work on the entire project should be done by summer 2018.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions in the area of each bridge: