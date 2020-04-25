44 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another 44 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in the latest numbers released Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths occurred between April 8 and 24, pushing the state’s death toll to 785. Also, there are 718 positive cases, growing total positive cases to 14,395. A total of 79,744 people have been tested for the virus.

You can view the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health also released county numbers, with one resident dying of coronavirus and 10 more people testing positive. A total of 36 people have died. There are now 436 positive cases in the county.

Allen County’s numbers and the state’s numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting.