$42,000-worth of meth seized in Kosciusko County Tuesday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kosciusko County man is facing charges after a drug bust Tuesday.

Following a lengthy investigation, and an undercover drug purchase, police conducted a traffic stop on Cory Krider on August 13 in Silver Lake.

Krider, 26, was a prime suspect during a NET 43 investigation.

During the traffic stop, police found Krider with an ounce of methamphetamine. An interview with Krider led police to an additional 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $42,000.

Krider was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail, where he is currently being held on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Krider has a bond of $25,000 surety plus $100,000 cash.