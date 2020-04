INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Another 41 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, pushing the state’s death toll to 477 in the latest numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New cases also surged to 611, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to to 9,542.

A total of 51,115 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Indiana.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.