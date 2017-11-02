More than 40 million fire extinguishers recalled, 16 injuries and one death reported

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – More than 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they may be defective.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports one death has been linked to problems with extinguishers made by Kidde.

There have been 391 reports of extinguishers failing to work properly, resulting in 16 injuries that included smoke inhalation and minor burns. There have also been 91 reports of property damage linked to the problem.

Extinguishers are reported to become clogged and fail to spray properly. The nozzle can also come off with enough force to pose an injury hazard.

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers sold in the U.S. and Canada. Extinguishers were made from 1973 to August 15 of this year, and include models that were previously recalled in March of 2009 and February of 2015.

Recalled extinguishers are red, white and silver and are either ABC or BC rated.

The products were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and other home and hardware stores. They were also sold online on Amazon, ShopKidde.com, and other online retailers.

Owners should contact Kidde for a free replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models at (855) 271-0773 or at kidde.com.