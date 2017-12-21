3Rivers Credit Union donates more than $56,000 to three non-profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 3Rivers Credit Union presented more than $56,000 in grants at a check presentation ceremony Thursday.

The checks were awarded to H.O.P.E. for Animals, Visiting Nurse and Camp Red Cedar in conjunction with 3Rivers’ Give Back initiative.

3Rivers partnered with the three non-profits over the past six weeks, and for each new qualified loan made from November 1 through December 15, 3Rivers donated $50 to one of these three organizations. Members were allowed to choose where the donation went.

H.O.P.E. for Animals was awarded $19,650, Visiting Nurse was awarded $18,300 and Camp Red Cedar was awarded $19,000.

“This holiday season’s Give Back project allowed our members to actively participate in helping to better lives in our community,” said 3Rivers Marketing Director Melissa Shaw in a press release. “And the response was incredible. We are so grateful for all the work that these non-profits do, and are so proud to support them as they live out their mission.”