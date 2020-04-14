37 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): 37 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 according to the latest numbers released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Indiana’s death toll now stands at 387. The department also says there are 313 new cases, down from yesterday’s new case total of 331. A total of 8,527 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, with 46,017 people tested in all.

Allen County is 167 positive cases with 13 deaths in the state’s latest numbers.

For more numbers and data from the state, visit the dashboard here.