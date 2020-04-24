35 More Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Another 35 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in the latest numbers released on Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths, which occurred between April 2 and April 23, bring the state’s death toll to 741. New positive cases also went up by 656, pushing total positive cases in the state to 13,680.

A sum of 75,553 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.

In Allen County, another three residents died from the virus, pushing the death toll to 35. Also, another 25 people tested positive from the coronavirus to grow the total to 416.

Numbers reported by the state may not match Allen County’s numbers due to a delay in private lab testing.