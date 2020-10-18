34th Hoosier Beef Congress Set for December 4-6, 2020

The dates of the largest, single state junior cattle show in the U.S. are quickly approaching. The Hoosier Beef Congress (HBC) website, www.hoosierbeefcongress.com is updated with the 2020 HBC information. All details for the Junior Show, All Star and Breed Sale, Showmanship, Breed Rules, Tradeshow, Schedule of Events, etc. can be found on the website.

The registration deadline for the Junior Show is November 1, 2020. To avoid a late entry fee, entries for the Junior Show must be postmarked or completed online no later than this date.

The online auction will take place this year on November 12th for the first 30 spots in the stalling line. Auction information will be available online at Willoughby Livestock Sales or call the IBCA office at (317) 293-2333 for additional information.

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and is the state’s member group and issues manager for all segments of the beef cattle industry including cattle breeders, producers and feeders. It is the grass roots policy development organization for the beef business.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association