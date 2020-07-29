33-Acre Fishers AgriPark Celebrating Opening Throughout August

The highly anticipated Fishers AgriPark opened to the public Tuesday, July 28. Visitors of all ages will be immersed in a working farm and learn about current farming practices and the innovations needed to feed our world. Once ready for harvest, the foods produced on the farm will be available to the community at no charge. Guests of the park will also have a chance to take part in the harvesting, as several you-pick opportunities will be available throughout the year.

Through the entire month of August, the AgriPark, 11171 Florida Rd., will be open for special open house style evenings, which will include tours, encounters with the farm’s animals, and more. Guests will register for a spot, choosing from one of 10 grand-opening evenings, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. On Aug. 6, Mayor Scott Fadness will give remarks and host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the park’s opening.

“The vision for the AgriPark is finally coming to life,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “Connecting future generations to the roots of Fishers’ past through hands-on farming experience will not only remind us of our city’s history, but teach all residents the breadth of impact agriculture has on each of us. We look forward to sharing this exciting new park with our residents.”

The 33-acre urban farm includes a tunnel-covered growing area and 3-acre produce garden. The 3,000- square-foot high tunnel serves as shelter for in-ground plants like tomatoes, peppers, and more. Surrounding fields are filled with varieties of greens, onions, potatoes, sweet corn, kohlrabi, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, and more. The public fields and gardens will be used for educational programming.

Other primary features of the AgriPark include a 5-acre animal area that is home to cows, chickens, and eventually horses, pigs, goats, and sheep. The tree nursery currently is growing 200 trees, which were planted in a single day in April 2020, and will be used by the city to replenish trees throughout Fishers’ parks, facilities, and roadways. The nature trail allows visitors to escape the demands of everyday life, while supporting mental wellness, featuring kindness rocks displaying positive messages, decorated by members of the community. The trail connects the animal and produce areas to a 5-acre, open-play and event space. In the fall, the farm will feature a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and sunflower field for program and photo opportunities.

“We can’t wait to invite the community to this new space, and will have ample opportunities to volunteer, learn, discover, and be a part of something very special,” said Sarah Sandquist, Director of Fishers Parks.

Due to the City of Fishers’ mandate, face masks are required when guests are unable to socially distance with those outside of their household. To register for your spot, or for more information, visit playfishers.com/AgriPark, and connect with @FishersAgriPark on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Fishers AgriPark press release