31 dead from flu in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The flu has killed 31 people in Indiana this flu season.

A third of those are people between the ages of 25 and 49, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

While flu activity nationwide is down for the second straight week, it’s still considered “widespread” in Indiana, with health officials recommending you get a flu shot if you haven’t already and aren’t allergic to the vaccine.

Nationwide, 120,000 people have been hospitalized due to the flu this season, with more than 6,000 deaths, according to the CDC.