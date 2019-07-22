30th Allen County Fair begins Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fair kicks off Tuesday.

The 30th annual Allen County Fair is taking place Tuesday through Sunday at the Fairgrounds off Carroll Road in Fort Wayne.

The event features a carnival, many animal shows and projects, a full food court, a demolition derby, and a hot air balloon flight, among other attractions.

Tickets are $5 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and $7 Thursday through Saturday. Kids 5 and under get in free, and admission is also free every weekday until noon.

