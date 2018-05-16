3 injured in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were injured in a shooting at a southside Fort Wayne home Wednesday.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say this happened just before noon in the 4400 block of Harrison Street, just west of South Calhoun Street.

Four people in a red Camaro say someone in another car began shooting at them. Police found the victims in an Autozone parking lot a few blocks away. The three people injured were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have no information on the alleged shooters or their vehicle at this time.