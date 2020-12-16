26th annual “Battle of the Badges” underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s emergency service providers are once again working to raise blood donations in a friendly annual competition.

The “Battle of the Badges,” benefiting the American Red Cross, takes place now through Monday as Fort Wayne-area police departments compete with the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to see who can raise the most blood donations.

The goal is to collect 300 blood and platelet donations at the Blood Donation Centers at Lutheran Hospital and across from the Memorial Coliseum.

When you donate blood during the campaign, you can choose which organization gets credit for it, and donors will also get a free t-shirt and a coupon from Pizza Hut. You can schedule a donation time through this link.