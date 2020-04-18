26 more Indiana deaths reported from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): More deaths reported from COVID-19 in the state of Indiana.

The state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths between April 3 and April 17, bringing the state’s total death toll to 545. They have also reported 529 new positive cases, pushing total cases to 10,641.

A total of 56,873 people have been tested.

In Allen County, 14 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 295 cases and 21 deaths as of Saturday.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.