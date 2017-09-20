25th Honor Flight will include 85 veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take off September 27 with passengers ranging from WWII to the Cold War, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Passengers include 11 WWII veterans, 69 Korea veterans, 4 Vietnam veterans and 1 Cold War veteran.

The flight celebrates the 25th flight of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and will take off from the 122nd Air National Guard Fighter Wing.

President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Dennis Covert said the organization wants to honor those who have served.

The veterans and volunteer guardians will gather at 6 a.m., and take-off is scheduled for 8 a.m. The flight will be funded by Steel Dynamics, Inc.