24th Fort Wayne BBQ Ribfest begins today, runs through Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today’s a good day for barbecue lovers in Fort Wayne.

Ribfest kicks off its 24th year of mouth-watering barbeque at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne today, expected to draw more than 40,000 people, including some of the nation’s top “Ribmasters.”

Attendance is free from 11:30am Thursday thru 5:30pm Saturday; then from 5:30pm to 11pm Saturday it’s $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages 8 to 17, and free for kids under the age of 8. Sunday admission is $3 for anyone ages 10 and over, and it’s free for those under the age of 10. Admission is also free on Sunday for fathers due to Father’s Day.

Every year more than twenty-five tons of barbecue is cooked and eaten as part of Ribfest. Find the event schedule and more details here.