24-hour gaming marathon called Extra Life raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

By
John Graham
-

Darrin’s personal fundraising link is
https://www.extra-life.org/participant/451177

The livestream will run from 10am (eastern) Friday, November 5th to 9am (eastern) Saturday, November 6th on https://twitch.tv/geekcavepodcast and

https://www.facebook.com/geekcave/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here