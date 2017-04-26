23rd Honor Flight bound for Washington D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 23rd Honor Flight for northeast Indiana leaves Fort Wayne for Washington DC this morning.

The non-profit group offers veterans of foreign wars a chance to see the veteran memorials in DC, for free. Adam Brower of Honor Flight says a number of vets from World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam are making the trip:

“The official number is 21 World War 2 veterans, 58 Korean veterans, 8 from Vietnam, and we also have some dual-war vets.”

Portions of the trip will be steamed live on the group’s Facebook page, and will be co-hosted by WOWO’s Pat Miller.

You’re invited to welcome the vets home with a special homecoming celebration at the Fort Wayne International Airport tonight at about 8:30. You’re encouraged to get there a half hour beforehand, and parking is free.