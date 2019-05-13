23,000 pounds of medication collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Almost 23,000 pounds of unused medication were collected during Indiana’s 17th annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

During the one-day event, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports that Hoosiers safely disposed of 22,757 pounds of medication. Collectively, the Indiana State Police received 1,795 pounds, and the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency and the Board of Pharmacy received just a little over 1,150 pounds.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

95 sites across Indiana partnered with the DEA to collect unused medication.