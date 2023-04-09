2023 Texas Recap

This week’s episode: We recap Josef Newgarden’s win in the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, debate green white checkered finishes for IndyCar, and discuss the possibility of not just 34 but 35 entries for the Indy 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.