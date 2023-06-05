2023 Senior Games kick off in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 2023 Senior Games are now underway.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has hosted the event since 1979 to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit.

Styled after the Olympics, it features more than 40 different events. However, not all require physical skills, like mini golf, shuffleboard, and cornhole. There are less physically demanding games, such as card games and timed jigsaw puzzles.

Each registration costs $2 and will be accepted up to two business days prior to remaining events.

The games will run through July 6.

More info can be found here or by calling the Community Center at 260-427-6460.