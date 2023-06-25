2023 Road America Recap

This week’s episode: A Recap of Alex Palou’s win in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Will Power back to the old Will Power, Takuma Sato gets the nod in the 11 car for the remaining oval races and updates on the 2024 IndyCar schedule.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.