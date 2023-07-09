2023 Mid Ohio Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Alex Palou’s dominant win in the Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to make it three straight wins, plus news on another international race and the 2024 IndyCar schedule and some silly season notes on David Malukas and Meyer Shank Racing.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
