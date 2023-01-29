2023 IndyCar TV Schedule Released

This week’s episode: TV broadcast times have been released for the 2023 IndyCar season with a few minor changes and no night races, Ricky Taylor is set for an IndyCar test with Andretti Autosport, 10 current drivers will participate in this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Helio Castroneves won’t run in the Daytona 500 but Conor Daly might get the seat instead.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.