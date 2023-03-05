2023 IndyCar Season Preview

Caleb Hatch
This week’s episode: We make our 2023 IndyCar season predictions and preview this weekend’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

