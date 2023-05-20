2023 Indy GP Recap

New episode: A recap of Alex Palou’s win in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Plus, our picks for Indy 500 pole winner and pole speed and who will fail to qualify for the race.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.