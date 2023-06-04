2023 Indy 500 Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Josef Newgarden’s win in the 107th running in the Indianapolis 500, the debate over the red flags late in the race, Arrow McLaren’s missed opportunity, Santino Ferrucci and the Foyt team contending for a win, and a preview of this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in downtown Detroit.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
