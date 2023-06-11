2023 Detroit Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of Alex Palou’s win in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Detroit and the success of the first-ever event despite predicted chaos.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here