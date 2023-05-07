2023 Barber Recap

New episode: A recap of Scott McLaughlin’s win in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park. Plus, thoughts on the debut of 100 Days to Indy, silly season notes and the Indy 500 qualifying format is revealed.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.